Two identified in Town of Wausau burglary

Washington County Sheriff’s Office has one suspect in custody and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a second suspect that has been identified in a burglary case involving the Town of Wausau.

On September 17th, Wausau Town Hall employees reported that a John Deere tractor with a bush hog and a transport trailer had been stolen from a storage area near the town library. Video surveillance shows a man, who was identified as a recent community service worker, Charles Jackson Holley Jr., 31, of Fountain, moving the camera just before it catches him hooking the trailer to a blue Chevy Tahoe. Holley then drives the tractor onto the trailer and enters the library advising a woman he is ready to leave.

Employees reported that during the time of the burglary, a woman, later identified as 36 year old Bridgette Renee Phillips of Vernon, entered the library asking for a particular item before leaving with Holley just minutes later. Phillips is the registered owner of the vehicle used in the burglary.

During the investigation, WCSO able to locate and recover the stolen equipment, returning it to the Town of Wausau shortly after it was taken.

After investigators secured arrest warrants for both suspects, Phillips was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of burglary, grand theft less than $20,000, and felony theft less than 5,000.

Holley is currently being sought by Washington County Sheriff’s Office on charges of burglary, grand theft less than $20,000, and felony theft less than 5,000. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Charles Holley, please contact WCSO at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.