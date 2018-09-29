Two Graceville women arrested on drug charges

During routine patrol on September 26, officers of the Chipley Police Department observed suspicious behavior in the downtown area which resulted in the arrest of two Graceville women.

A Chipley Police Department Officer observed a vehicle behind a downtown business on 9/26/2018 at approximately 11:30pm, and observed individuals outside the vehicle. Responding to previous complaints of theft in the area the Officer made contact with the individuals to determine their purpose in the area. During the course of the investigation, one individual Kathie D. Birge, 47, of Graceville fled from the area and was later located by assisting deputies and placed under arrest for loitering and prowling. The second individual Zola L. Slater, 34, of Graceville was placed under arrest for Driving while License Suspended or Revoked. The continued investigation located approximately 8 grams of illegal narcotics in the vehicle following an alert by K-9 Stryker. Both Birge and Slater were transported to the Washington County jail where they were charged with the following:

Kathie D. Birge

Possession with intent to sell Legend Drug

Obstruction without Violence

Loitering and Prowling

Possess of Methamphetamine with intent To Sell, Manufacture, or Deliver

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Narcotics Equipment

Zola L. Slater

DWLSR

Possession with intent to sell Legend Drug

Possess of Methamphetamine with intent To Sell, Manufacture, or Deliver

Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Narcotics Equipment