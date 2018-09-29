News from the Library

Did you Know?

The Smithsonian is here in Chipley! Tour the Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America starting on Monday, October 1st, at the Chipley Library.

There’s No Crying in Baseball on October 2nd!

Our first Hometown Teams program is a FREE outdoor movie at PALS Park! Bring your chairs and join us on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. to see the classic movie, A League of Their Own on the baseball field!

Sports Themed Storytime on Tuesdays this October!

Join us at the Chipley Library every Tuesday, in October, at 9:30 a.m., as we celebrate the different sports highlighted in our Hometown Teams exhibit. Create a craft with Mrs. Zedra and learn more about sports.

Caddy Stacks in the Chipley Library on October 9th!

Get your game on! Grab your friends and ‘putt’ around @ Your Library! FREE to the public!

Stop in to the Chipley Library on Tuesday, October 9th, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to play a little golf in the between the bookshelves.

Thanks to the Smithsonian and Florida Humanities Council!

Hometown Teams has been made possible at the Washington County Public Library by the Florida Humanities Council.

Hometown Teams is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.

Stay Tuned for More Hometown Teams’ Programs!

Be on the lookout for more programs coming this October and November as we enjoy 6 weeks of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street exhibit, Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America!