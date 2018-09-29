Holmes and Washington County Traffic Advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform construction activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 Resurfacing from S.R. 81 to the Choctawhatchee River Bridge – There will be intermittent eastbound lane restrictions through Wednesday, Oct. 3 as crews continue paving operations.

S.R. 79 Lane Shift in Bonifay – Traffic on S.R. 79 in Bonifay will be shifted to the shared turn lane north of I-10 and south of U.S. 90 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 to allow crews to perform erosion repairs of the shoulders.

Washington County:

Interstate 10 Resurfacing from the Holmes County Line to east of S.R. 77 – Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30 through Friday, Oct. 5 as crews continue paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.