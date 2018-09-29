FHP welcomes 68 new troopers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Friday, the 139th basic recruit class of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) graduated from the FHP Training Academy. These 68 troopers join the more than 1,900 troopers who patrol Florida’s roads each day to provide safety and security to residents and visitors.

“I am very proud to welcome the 139th Recruit Class to the Florida Highway Patrol and appreciate their commitment to serve the state of Florida,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “These new troopers selflessly chose to take the oath to put the safety and well-being of others above all else.”

Members of the 139th basic recruit class went through 28 weeks of intense physical and classroom training covering topics including defensive tactics, law, vehicle operations, firearms and first aid. While at the FHP Training Academy, recruits also participated in several community service activities, including blood drives and volunteering to help those living with developmental disabilities.

“It is a privilege to welcome our newest recruit class to the ranks of trooper,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “These men and women will carry on the Patrol’s dedication of Courtesy, Service and Protection for the residents and visitors of Florida.”

Senator Bill Montford delivered the keynote address to FHP’s newest Troopers.

“The members of the 139th Recruit Class are committed to the highest standard of service and mission of the Florida Highway Patrol,” said Senator Bill Montford. “Their dedication and their families sacrifice to keep Florida safe should be commended.”

Upon reporting to their duty stations, the new Troopers will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO). Troopers will work in tandem with their FTO for 10 to 14 weeks prior to being released to solo duty.

The FHP is currently recruiting. Those looking for an exciting career in law enforcement have endless possibilities within the ranks of the Patrol. From Pensacola to the Florida Keys, FHP allows you to make a career where you call home. Opportunities and openings are statewide. To learn more about Florida’s finest, visit www.BeATrooper.com or contact FHP’s Recruitment Office at 850-617-2307. Get connected with the FHP Training Academy via Facebook or Instagram @FHP_Recruiting.