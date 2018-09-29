BCF to hold Annual Prayer Conference

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is preparing for the Annual Prayer Conference to be held October 8-10, at 10:00 a.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel. Vice President of Academic Affairs Emeritus Jerry Oswalt will be leading the conference with a strong emphases on the power and necessity of prayer. This year’s theme is “Lord, Teach Us to Pray…” found in Luke 11:1.

In addition to having served as a BCF Vice President and Trustee, Oswalt has earned multiple degrees to include Mississippi State University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, where he served as director of missions and professor of preaching. Oswalt has been a faithful member of the BCF family since 1991 serving in leadership positions over the past twenty-seven years. Known as a man of strong faith and powerful preaching, Oswalt shares from personal experience the importance of prayer and faithfulness.

The exciting three day Prayer Conference is one of the annual seminars held on the BCF campus during the fall semester, signaling the great need for prayer. The annual event prepares BCF faculty and students for the challenging semester ahead and encourages others to fortify their prayer life. The public is invited to attend this enriching conference.

For more information on the Annual Prayer Conference or weekly chapel services, contact 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.