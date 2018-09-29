BCF prepares for Preview Day

Preview Day at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) is less than a month away and the BCF family is enthusiastically preparing to highlight all of the wonderful attributes that make BCF a great option for prospective students. The twice-a-year open house is a fun, informational family affair intended to give prospective students the opportunity to visit the college campus and see if this is where they should continue their education.

On October 19, registration is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. (CST) in the BCF Wellness Center, located in the heart of the campus. After registration and a brief welcome, several scholarships will be awarded and an overview of the day’s events will be provided. Guests will have the opportunity to visit with faculty and staff, gather information about the many degree programs and financial aid opportunities available, and meet the division chairs and dorm advisors at the exhibit booths located in the Wellness Center. Following the meet and greet time, prospective students and their families will be given the opportunity to attend a class that aligns with their desired educational goals. They can also opt to attend a financial aid briefing that will cover practical topics such as familiarization with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the tuition assistance and scholarship programs that are available to eligible BCF students.

When the classroom visits and financial aid brief conclude, campus visitors will gather in the R.G. Lee Chapel to take part in a special time of student led praise and worship where all of the musical groups on campus will be highlighted. During the special Preview Day chapel service, the heart of BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen will be heard as he greets everyone and delivers the chapel message. Potential students will gain some insight into what a typical Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in the life of a BCF student looks like, as chapel services are held three times each week.

Accompanied by the smooth sounds of the skilled BCF Jazz Band, prospective students and guests will enjoy lunch in the Deese Center, where students enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the week. After sharing a meal and enjoying the music provided by some of the talented BCF students, the Resident Assistants (RA’s) will provide tours of the on-campus housing options while Admissions Counselors give tours of the rest of campus.

As they spectate a friendly game of volleyball between the faculty/staff team and this semester’s BCF intramural volleyball champions, the visitors attending Preview Day will get a glimpse into student life. There be a winner on the court, but there will also be an opportunity for two more prospective students to win $500 scholarships! In addition to the scholarship drawings, the $25 application fee will be waived for any students who choose to apply at this special event!

If you are looking for a college to prepare you to change the world, Preview Day is the perfect time to consider whether BCF might be that place! To register for Preview Day or for more information, please visit www.baptistcollege.edu or contact 850-263-3261.