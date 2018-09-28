Trevor Thomas at Holmes Creek Baptist

Join us at Holmes Creek Baptist Church on October 7, at 6:00 PM and see Trevor Thomas

Since the fall of 1991, actor and entertainer, Trevor Thomas has been touring America. He creates characters that people can laugh at, cry with, and learn from. He is known throughout the country by his nickname, “Mr. Drama.” Trevor holds a bachelor’s degree in communication with a minor in theater performance. He has worked professionally in theater, commercials, television, and film. When schedules allow, he is joined in performance by his wife, Sawyer Thomas, and their daughter Claire. Sawyer holds a bachelor’s degree in vocal music education and is also accomplished on the piano. She offers a variety of musical styles with her professional and polished voice. Trevor, Sawyer, and Claire record exclusively for Chapel Valley Music on the Sanctuary label.

Trevor keeps up with a schedule of approximately 180 engagements each year. He can be seen at churches, concerts, and various special events. In each appearance, theater, comedy, music, and evangelism collide; and Broadway, Red Skelton, and Carol Burnett meet Billy Graham. Whether appearing solo, with his family, or with his special guests, talents are merged in a combination of monologues, sketches, music, comedy, and mime. Everything varies from funny to serious; however, all of the material is worshipful, evangelistic, and edifying for the church. It is an unforgettable worship experience for the believer and a picture of salvation for the lost. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is always the theme!

This a free event open to all ages. For more information, call Holmes Creek Baptist Church at 850-638-1406.