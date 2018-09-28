Peterson obit

Wallace E. (Eddie) Peterson Jr., age 60 of Chipley, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on September 26, 2018 at Bay Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Eddie was born on December 16, 1957 in Pensacola, Florida to Wallace E. and Joe Nell Peterson Sr. Affectionately known as “Mater Man”, Eddie owned and operated Eddie’s Backyard Tomatoes since 1992. In addition, he worked as a Driver for Trumpet Coach and Southern Coaches Tour Bus Company. A gifted pianist, bassist and singer, he sang with many Southern Gospel Groups including Harmony Creek, Naomi & the Segos, Southmen Quartet, Southern Praise and Southern Tradition Quartet. He attended Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. Of all his accomplishments and accolades, his family was his greatest pride and joy in life.

He was preceded in death by his father: Wallace E. Peterson Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Judy Peterson of Chipley, Florida; mother: Joe Nell Peterson of Chipley, Florida; his children: Becky Paulk (Larry) of Chipley, Florida, Jay Peterson (Alison) of Chipley, Florida; grandchildren: Matthew Paulk, Mitchell Paulk, Sydney Paulk, Alissa Peterson.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Sunday, September 30, 2018 at New Smyrna Assembly of God in Bonifay, Florida with Rev. Michael Tadlock, Rev. Mike White, and Rev. James Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 5-7P.M. Saturday, September 29, 2018 at New Smyrna Assembly of God, 1849 Adolph Whitaker Road, Bonifay, Florida 32425.