Locke obit

Mrs. Euna Pearl Locke, 91 of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, died on Monday, September 24, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Born Friday, February 11, 1927 in Louisville, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Albert Mills and the late Ruby Thompkins Mills.

Surviving are son, Lamar Locke of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, daughter, Pamela Gates of Conroe, TX, Sister-in-laws, Edna Mills of Dothan, AL and Deloris Mills of Georgia, cousin, Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise, AL; 6 grand children; 15 great grand children; 7 great great grand children.

A funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Sims Funeral Home located at 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Bonifay, Florida 32425 with Pastor Margaret Gibbs officiating. Interment will be in Memory Hill Cemetery, Dothan, AL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, September 28, 2018, at Sims Funeral Home , 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bonifay, Florida.