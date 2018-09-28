Chipola’s Almost, Maine Oct. 18-21

MARIANNA—Chipola Theatre will present the comedy hit, “Almost, Maine,” Oct. 18-21.

Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale Oct. 4. ACT Fund tickets are now available.

The show plays nightly, Oct. 18-20 at 7 p.m. with a Sunday, Oct. 21 matinee at 2 p.m.

The play contains adult content and may not be suitable for children.

The cast includes: Daniel Covington as East, Karissa Mercer as Glory, Michael Anthony as Jimmy, Kaitlin Glover as Sandrine, Tinsley Hodges as Marvalyn, Phillip Bridges as Steve, Sarah Grace Leard as Gayle, Daniel Clubb as Lendall, Ashleigh Braswell as Deena, Mary Keyton as Shelly, Josh Tetlow as Phil, Red Hall as Marci, Sarah Liffick as Hope, Zac West as Man, Stephanie Woodard as Rhonda, Drew Kelley as Dave and Brandon Washington as Pete.

Almost, Maine is a town that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the U.S. – it’s almost in Canada. And it almost doesn’t exist, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it’s just Almost. One night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found, and confounded. And life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same.

Patrons are invited to join the Applauding Chipola Theatre (ACT) Fund. There are five levels of membership: Sponsor, Patron, Benefactor, Angel and Corporate Angel, with VIP seating at all levels. Proceeds support the Chipola Theatre department. Patrons may join online at www.chipola.edu/theatre, or in person at the Box Office.

For information, call 850-718-2420.