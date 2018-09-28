Chipola Workforce Advisory meeting is Oct. 18

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Workforce and Economic Development Division will host the Annual Advisory Committee Meeting, Thursday, Oct. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Chipola Cultural Center.

The Keynote Speaker is Joey Anderson, President of Anderson Columbia Company, Inc. (ACCI). From its origin as a local contractor in 1958, ACCI has grown to become one of the largest highway construction firms in the Southeast. ACCI is the largest road builder in Florida, and undertakes major projects in North and South Carolina. ACCI is also a diversified materials producer with aggregate, crushed stone, and sand and gravel operations in Florida, Georgia, and Texas, cement operations in Florida, and asphalt operations in Florida and Texas.

A general meeting and luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Advisory Council Program Meetings will continue from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 100 area professionals and business leaders serve on 14 separate advisory committees for each of the college’s career and technical programs. Members advise Chipola faculty on the development, evaluation, and revision of educational programs.

For information, call Janice Holley at 850-718-2484 or email holleyj@chipola.edu.