Carroll obit

Mr. Clayton Allen Carroll, 35 of Bonifay, Florida, died on Friday, September 21, 2018.

Born Thursday, March 24, 1983, he was the son of Clint Carroll and Stephanie Griffin Donovan.

Surviving is his wife Lisa Carter Carroll of Bonifay, sons, A. J. Carter of Bonifay, FL, Jessie Johnson of Bonifay, FL and Sammy Johnson of Cottondale, FL, daughter, Alicia Johnson of Cottondale, AL, brothers, Corbin Donavan and Canaan Carroll, sisters, Chasity Miller, Christin Donavan and Isabella Carroll, paternal grandmother, Phyllis Carroll and maternal grandmother, Charlotte Griffin.

A Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Sims Funeral Home located at 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Bonifay, Florida 32425 with the Rev. Cathy Byrd officiating. Interment will be in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Sims Funeral Home , 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bonifay, Florida.