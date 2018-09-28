3rd Annual Fashion Night Out

Graceville, FL—VF Outlet will host its third-annual ‘Fashion Night Out’ on Saturday, October 13, from 10am-4pm at Factory Stores of America Mall in Graceville. The event is designed to officially kick off the Fall Fashion season in a fun, fashion week themed shopping environment all while helping to raise awareness and collect donations that will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). “We’re super excited to host the Third Annual Fashion Night Out event and kick off the fall season with fashion, music and incredible savings. We’re also very proud to continue our partnership with the JDRF, a wonderful organization committed to finding a cure for Juvenile Diabetes that affects so many young people in our communities,” said Michele Colonna, Vice President of Marketing at VF Outlet.

Fashion Night Out will kick off with a Stuff-A-Bag event, where the first 25 people through the doors will receive a limited-edition bag during the event. These lucky shoppers will receive 30% Off all the merchandise they can fit in the bag! Only 25 bags will be available, so plan on arriving early. The fashion week fun continues in-store with great music, prizes and fashion savings. There will be informal modeling that will showcase our new Fall Fashion arrivals and trends, photo booth fun and merchandise discounts for our VIP Members. Not a VIP? Not a problem! We will have associates available to assist with sign-ups all day.

During the event, shoppers will have the opportunity to help VF Outlet support Type 1 Diabetes Awareness. Throughout the day, stores will be accepting donations, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the JDRF. “Since our founding, we have aggressively raised awareness, raised or directed nearly $5 billion to researching a cure and supported the T1D community. We drive innovation, demand action and stand with everyone facing life with type 1. This is our missions,” said Derek Rapp, President and CEO of JDRF.