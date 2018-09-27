Williams obit

Mrs. Marvine Humphrey Williams, age 82, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Monday September 24, 2018 in Chipley, Florida.

Mrs. Williams was born June 5, 1936 in Headland, Alabama. She departed this earthly life on September 24, 2018 after an extended illness. She was a very loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She demonstrated love through her profession as a child care provider for many years. She took great joy in caring for her family and her walk with Christ. She married the love of her life, Mr. Willie James Williams on December 15, 1968.

She was preceded in death by several special loved one, her parents the late Marvin Humphrey and Lillie Mae Daniels Floyd (Willis); daughter: Velma Jean Humphrey; brother: Frankie Lee Floyd (Rose); grandson: O’Patrick Humphrey and a son-in-law: Alfred Grundy.

She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband of fifty years: Mr. Willie James Williams of Jacksonville, Florida; children: Beverly Grundy of Headland, Alabama, and Jerry Humphrey (Sharlene) of Panama City, Florida; sisters Nell Brantley of Headland, Alabama and Marva Jean Ferrell (Darius) of Fayetteville, North Carolina and a brother, Willie Oscar Humphrey (Catherine) of Headland, Alabama; grandchildren: Devon Culver and Yolanda Scebbi of Headland, Alabama and Shawn Culver (Anamarie) of Kinsey, Alabama; great grandchildren: Alyssa, Enza, Tyler and Christian; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Although we are saddened by her passing, we rejoice in knowing the she is in a land “where she’ll never grow old.” Farewell, Mrs. Williams, you were tired and needed your rest. You were called forth by God, and your soul was truly blessed. We will not weep and mourn because we don’t see you on this side anymore. We know that you’ll be waiting to meet us on the other shore.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 1:00 P. M. at the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Headland, Alabama, Pastor/Teacher Delvick McKay and the Reverend Bernard Vickers will be the eulogist.

Her earthly bed of slumber will follow in the church cemetery and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.