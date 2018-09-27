Registered sexual offender receives 45 year sentence on new charges

A guilty verdict was handed down by a Washington County jury today following a trial for a registered sexual offender, Brian David Anderson, of Wausau, FL.

In August 2017, 48 year old Anderson was arrested and charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child under the age of 16 after an investigation by Washington County Sheriff’s Office determined he had sexual contact with a juvenile on at least two separate occasions. Today, Anderson was found guilty on three of those counts.

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register sentenced Anderson to 45 years in prison on the new charges.

Anderson was previously designated a sexual offender after being convicted on lewd and lascivious battery charges in St. Lucie County and sentenced to more than 16 years in prison. He was released from custody in 2011.

Today, Anderson was found guilty on three counts of lewd and lascivious battery by a jury. Washington County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register sentenced Anderson to 45 years in prison on the new charges.

“This investigation began when a citizen made a report to law enforcement expressing concerns after seeing the victim with Anderson,” says Sheriff Crews. “Without this report, we may have never known about this situation or had the opportunity to further protect this child. I cannot express enough the importance of citizens reporting suspicious behavior.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.