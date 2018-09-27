Mildred W. Pelt, 102 of Marianna, FL, died Tuesday, Sept 25, 2018.

A native of Nashville, GA, Mrs. Pelt resided in Wesley Place, Assisted Living, in Dothan, AL for the past 8 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Chester H Pelt, Sr. and her brother Rev. James Ollin Watson.

Survivors include her son, Chester H Pelt, Jr. (Susan) of Ashford, AL; two grandchildren, Jason (Tracee) Pelt and Jeffrey (Paola) Pelt and 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 pm Sunday, September 30, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Chapel in Marianna, FL with the Rev. Irvin Jennison officiating. Private interment will follow at Comerford/Pelt Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.