K9 Jet assists WCSO in drug arrests

Two individuals were arrested on Friday afternoon following a traffic stop at a local convenience store. The passenger was later additionally charged for entering the Washington County Jail with contraband.

On September 21st, just after 3 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deployed K9 jet during a traffic stop in the parking lot of Applefields, near I10. During a perimeter search of the vehicle, K9 Jet alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics. As investigators searched the interior of the vehicle a plastic bag of methamphetamine was discovered in a dash compartment. The driver, Gregory Eric Hogue, 26, of Chipley, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver.

Following a subsequent search, the passenger, identified as Brea Nicole Newman, 23, of Chipley, was found to be in possession of cocaine and was taken into custody. Newman was also transported to the Washington County Jail.

A short time later, WCSO deputies were contacted by the Washington County Jail after correction deputies determined, during a search, that Newman had attempted to conceal marijuana in a body cavity. Newman now faces an additional charge of introduction of contraband, which is a felony offense.

