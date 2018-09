The Chipley High School National Honor Society is taking orders for Homecoming T-shirts to raise money for service projects like the annual Veteran’s Day breakfast hosted at Chipley High School. If you would like to order a T-shirt for homecoming October 19, please contact Susan Saunders at 638-6100 or susan.saunders@wcsdschools.com. The deadline to place an order is Tuesday, October 2.

Order form: Click Here