Chipola SSS visits FAMU

Chipola College Student Support Services students recently attended the Florida A & M University fall preview day. The annual program provided an opportunity for students to learn about FAMU’s degree programs, and to meet with faculty, administrators and current students. Students also toured the FAMU campus. FAMU representatives were on hand to answer questions regarding admissions, financial aid, scholarships and housing. Students also received passes to attend the FAMU vs. Savannah State football game. SSS will visit FSU on Oct. 20 for a tour and football game. SSS students should contact Angie Tyler by Oct. 4 to reserve a seat.

