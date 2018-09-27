Chipola AFC scholars

The Chipola College Chapter of the Association of Florida Colleges (AFC) recently awarded 6 scholarships to children of college employees.

Scholarship recipients are seated with their sponsors standing, from left: Mason Young and father Steve Young, Johnny Stone and mother Michelle Stone, Carolyn McInnis and father Curt McInnis, Adrian Johnson Cruz and mother Irma Cruz-White.  Not pictured are Randi Fowler and mother Terri Fowler, Cameron Williams and mother Kristie Mosley.

Since 1993, AFC has awarded over $175,000 to students through Chipola’s AFC Scholarship Endowment. AFC members raise funds through concession sales at college sports events and with an annual silent auction.

