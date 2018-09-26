Poole obit

Everett Wayne Poole, 68, of the Dellwood Community died Monday, September 24, 2018 at his residence.

He was born in Seminole County Georgia, but lived most of his life in Dellwood. He spent many years as a diesel mechanic with the Jackson County School System until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Everett Poole and Lois Powell Poole.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda J Poole of Dellwood; one son, Everett Wayne Poole Jr. of Dellwood; 3 daughters, Shannon P. Lollie and husband, Greg of Grand Ridge, Michelle Powell of Sneads, Joy Martin and husband, Chris of Sneads; six grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 pm Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Welcome Assembly of God Church in Dellwood with Pastor Steven Subel officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.