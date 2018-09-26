NAS Pensacola hosts Gold Star Program

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola will host the Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony on September 27th at 11 a.m. at the Naval Aviation Memorial Chapel onboard the base. The event is a national program that remembers and celebrates the lives of fallen service members. The ceremony is being conducted across the nation with the names of our fallen heroes read aloud. For each name, the bell is struck one time. NAS Pensacola Command Chaplain, Cmdr. Bryan Crittendon, will be guest speaker.

The Navy Gold Star Program serves the families of all who died on active duty, regardless of branch of service or cause of death. The program serves survivors by providing support, information and services as long as they desire.