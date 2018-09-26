“Haunted Hallway” fundraiser

Community organizers in Vernon have gotten creative over the years in generating funds for Project Graduation … an opportunity for graduating high school seniors to safely celebrate their exit from the public school system.

Sanctioned by the City of Vernon, and completely executed by volunteers, the annual “Haunted Hallway” has been successful in helping to fund Project Graduation and also to provide a safe environment for Halloween season festivities.

The 2018 “Haunted Hallway” will be held in the old Vernon High School, behind the current Vernon City Hall, and will be held each Saturday evening, starting October 13, as well as on Halloween, October 31.

The newly reorganized Vernon Recreation Department is also participating in this year’s “Haunted Hallway” and a large crowd is expected to attend as the event grows.