Arrest warrant for Wausau man ends in two arrests

A man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed an arrest warrant late Sunday night.

On September 23rd, at approximately 9 p.m., WCSO received a tip advising Russell Ruebin Stewart, 47, of Southport, who had an active felony warrant, was located at a residence on Jefferson Street in Wausau. As deputies responded to the residence Stewart fled into the home but was quickly taken into custody.

A female, identified as Jennifer Kay Buell, 41, of Wausau, was also apprehended after fleeing into a bedroom while carrying a black bag.

As deputies entered the bedroom, the black bag, a syringe, and a plastic bag of methamphetamine was located on the bedroom floor. Inside the bag deputies located marijuana and two jewelry bags that contained a combined total of 6 grams of methamphetamine.

Buell was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Buell is currently on parole for a previous charge of manufacturing methamphetamine.

Stewart, who was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on an unrelated active warrant in addition to the new possession charges.

Sheriff Crews urges anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.