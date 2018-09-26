Howard Odom

November 13, 1926 – September 24, 2018

Howard is a native Alabamian, born near Ashford in Houston County, which adjoins Jackson County, Florida. He is the son of Henry and Lula Odom and is a graduate of Ashford High School. He met and married his beautiful bride, Eunice Ingram, in 1945 then joined the merchant marines and reported to Camp Polk in the U.S. Army in March of 1946 during World War 2.

He and his wife moved to Marianna in 1951 and established a monument business, Odom Vault and Memorial. They had two children, Butch and Sandra. He was a dedicated family man and eventually became a successful business man.

He promoted the need for conservation education in Florida Schools and served on the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission where he was chairman in 1972. Howard was a member and secretary of the former Florida Board of Parks and Historic Memorials, appointed by Governor Leroy Collins. He served two terms as president of the Marianna Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and 6 years on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. He was appointed to the governing board of the Northwest Florida Water Management district in 1977. He was a founding member of both the Marianna Optimist Club. He was a Mason, a Shriner, a Lion, an Elk, a US Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion. He also served on the Committee of Natural Resources and Conservation and a board member of the Florida Water Management District.

Howard was a dedicated family man with hobbies that included aviation, fishing, hunting, business and politics. He was a passionate sportsman and truly appreciated the outdoors that offered recreation, fellowship and friendship. He was the cornerstone to his family and a friend to anyone who walked in his door. Always faithful to friends and family and an ever present father figure that will be remembered for his generosity and selflessness.

Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lula Odom and daughter Sandra Odom Stewart; brothers: A.B. Odom and Espy Odom and Sisters: Bonceil Arnold, Willie Mae Ingram, and Kate Cunningham.

Surviving relatives include his wife of 72 years Eunice Ingram Odom; son, John Howard “Butch” Odom and wife Bunny; Grandchildren: Steven Lamar Stewart II and wife, Darla (Kegan, Kyle, Caroline, Steven III), April Odom Alday and husband, Joseph (Beau and Juliette), Christopher Michael Stewart (Stephanie and her son Brylan), Natacha Odom Phillips and husband, Ken (Audra and Trett), Benjamin Howard Odom and wife, Amanda (Eleanor and Oliver), Jeffrey Odom Stewart and wife, Nicole (Lauren) all from Marianna. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 10 am Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 6-8 pm at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.