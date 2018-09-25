WCSO arrests woman for unauthorized use of elderly man’s debit card

On Saturday, September 22nd, Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frances LeighAnn Jeter, 46, of Vernon, FL, on an active felony warrant for exploitation of an elderly person less than $20,000.

On July 20th, the Adult Protective Services of Department of Child and Families contacted WCSO to report a possible financial exploitation of an elderly man occurring in Washington County.

The victim advised WCSO investigators that Jeter, who had recently been caring for him, had used his debit card for unauthorized transactions and would not return the card when asked to do so.

During the investigation, Washington County Sheriff’s investigators determined transactions were made on the account, which included purchases at Victoria Secret and ATM withdrawals, totaling more than $7,200 from December 2017 to June 2018.

Jeter was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Sheriff Crews urges anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.