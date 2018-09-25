WCSO arrests two on drug charges during traffic stop

A traffic stop on S.R. 77 near Crystal Lake Drive leads to the arrest of two individuals. Both are facing felony drug charges.

On Monday, September 17th, A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle weaving back and forth on the roadway. Concerned for motorist safety, the deputy conducted a traffic stop. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he made contact with the driver, identified as Jesika Lyn Batson, 34, and passenger Douglas Mitchell, 47, both of Panama City.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 3 syringes in Batson’s purse. A plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance was located in Mitchell’s wallet. Both the syringes and the bag tested positive for methamphetamine.

Batson and Mitchell were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Batson has an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Crews urges anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.