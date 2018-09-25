Search warrant yields two arrests

Two females were taken into custody Friday, September 21, as the result of a search warrant served at a property located on Commerce Street in Esto.

Investigators with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant at 1002 Commerce Street Friday afternoon, making contact with resident Danielle D. Hutchinson, 38, and Jodie D. Adams, 26, of Slocomb, Alabama.

Investigators searched a shed located on the property and its surroundings. The search led to the discovery of clear bags containing methamphetamine, meth pipes, a used syringe, a piece of a mirror with a razor and line of suspected methamphetamine lying on it, marijuana cigarettes, a plastic container that held small shards of methamphetamine, and other paraphernalia.

A handgun was also located on a nearby picnic table.

Hutchinson claimed ownership of all the items and was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. More charges are pending in relation to the firearm.

Adams was arrested on an existing Washington County warrant