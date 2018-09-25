Clay Edwin Kent, age 50 of Tallahassee, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on September 22, 2018 at his home.

Clay was born on August 12, 1968 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Charlie Kent Sr. and Joyce W. Wise. He was a resident of Tallahassee, Florida, for two years coming from Atlanta, Georgia. He worked as an electrician. He was a member of Round Lake Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Joyce W. Kent.

He is survived by his father: Charlie Kent Sr., of Cottondale, Florida; one brother: Charlie Al Kent Jr., of Cottondale, Florida; one sister: Tanya Shores and husband Brent of Augusta, Georgia; one niece: Kristen Shores of Atlanta, Georgia; significant other: Kathy Randall of Tallahassee, Florida.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Damascus Free Will Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida, with Rev. Ezra Caynor officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida, with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service.