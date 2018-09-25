FPTC to hold Corrections Job Fair

The GEO Group, Inc. in Graceville is hiring correctional officers, and Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, arguably the largest provider of corrections officer and law enforcement training in Northwest Florida, is sponsoring a job fair to assist that process.

October 10, from 9 a.m. to noon, visit the Criminal Justice Building on the FPTC campus at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley to apply.

“Requirements are tough,” says Greg Hutching, director of Public Safety Programs at Florida Panhandle Technical College.

“You will need a driver’s license, Social Security card, birth certificate, high school diploma (or equivalent), Military DD-214 (if applicable), past 5 years of work history, past 10 years of residence history and 5 references,” continues Hutching.

“Sound tough?” asks Corrections Instructor Joe Rozier. “That’s because it’s a tough job. But corrections is a great career, with growth potential and job security, insurance, competitive salary, uniforms provided, career advancement and paid time off.”

For more information, please contact Brent Jarzen, GEO Human Resources Manager at 850-263-5500 or Richard Heming, GEO Training Administrator at 850-263-5501.

“This is just another way that we work with the industry employers,” says FPTC Director Martha Compton, who is quick to point out that the school offers real-world education for real-world job opportunities.

“Our local school board supports us,” says Compton, “and without that support and funding we would not enjoy as high a placement rate in the workforce as we do with our degree and certificate graduates.”

Florida Panhandle Technical College was recognized by the Council on Occupational Education (COE) for completing 40 years of accredited status at the Council’s Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas recently.

“This technical college is a large part of the fabric of this community, and ultimately this region,” stated Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor, “and we aim to give our graduates the tools necessary to obtain well-paid jobs, and more importantly, give our business partners well-trained employees, raising the standards of the entire area.”

FPTC currently offers programs as diverse as Hemodialysis, Licensed Practical Nursing, Welding, Pharmacy Tech, Automotive, Patient Care Technology, Networking, Photography, Drones, Cosmetology, CyberSecurity, Electrical, Law Enforcement and Corrections, and Heavy Equipment Operator.

For more information about this or others of the over 40 degree and certification programs now available on the Chipley campus of Florida Panhandle Technical College, call 850-638-1180 extension 317, visit www.FPTC.edu or stop by the FPTC Student Services on Hoyt Street in Chipley.