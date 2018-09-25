FPTC offers night classes for welding

Florida Panhandle Technical College is now offering the welding program in a series of night classes, making it convenient for those already working a full-time job to enroll and take the classes.

“There are openings in the night welding class right now and it’s a great time to prepare yourself for a well-paid job,” said FPTC Director Martha Compton.

FPTC prides itself in high placement rates of graduating students in well-paying jobs, and depends on this high level of performance to retain funding.

With over 35 degree and certification programs offered by Florida Panhandle Technical College, a person who has been ‘downsized’ or is looking for a career with real opportunity has options and opportunities, including the traditional skills of carpentry, welding and auto mechanics to the high-tech fields of cybersecurity, networking and information technology, drones, pharmacy tech, dialysis and many other career paths.

“The Welding Program and associated certifications have opened up many opportunities for actual jobs for many students who otherwise might not have had the chance.” says Compton, “and we hope to get the attention of more local businesses, allowing them to realize the opportunities afforded by our well-trained students.”

The night Welding Program starts on October 1, and the classes will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM.

For more information about this or any of the other 35 degree and certification programs offered at Florida Panhandle Technical College, drop by Student Services at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, call 850-638-1180 extension 317, or visit online at www.FPTC.edu.