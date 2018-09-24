Woman who swallowed meth while in custody released from hospital; faces more charges

A Bonifay woman has been released from a Ft. Walton Beach hospital and is facing new charges after swallowing methamphetamine while in custody Thursday, September 20, for a misdemeanor.

Chassity L. Lee, 30, was arrested shortly before midnight September 19 following a traffic stop during which investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office discovered a black container with suspected methamphetamine residue inside, a set of digital scales, and a bundle of small plastic baggies in the vehicle. Investigators also located drug paraphernalia inside Lee’s purse.

Lee, who was out on bond for two counts of child neglect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Following the revocation of her bond at first appearance, Lee was transported to the Walton County Jail to be examined through the WCSO x-ray machine due to suspicion she was concealing contraband and her continued uncooperative behavior during search attempts by female jail staff.

While inside the Walton County Jail, Lee attempted to eat several grams of methamphetamine she retrieved from a body cavity. A member of WCSO jail staff discovered Lee attempting to destroy the evidence and was able to make her spit out several grams of methamphetamine. It is unknown how much methamphetamine Lee successfully ingested, and she was flown to a Ft. Walton Beach hospital for treatment.

Investigators with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office traveled to the Ft. Walton Beach hospital and took possession of additional items removed by doctors from Lee’s body, including several clear bags containing methamphetamine, marijuana, pills identified as Hydrocodone, and paraphernalia.

Lee was taken into custody by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office upon her release from the hospital and was extradited back to Holmes County.

Lee is now additionally charged in Holmes County with introduction of contraband into a detention facility, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone), possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

She is also charged with battery on correctional staff in Walton County.