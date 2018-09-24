Scarecrow Contest winners

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Saturday, September 22, marked the day of Chipley Garden Club’s annual Scarecrow Building Contest. Over 25 scarecrows were on display, counting Chipley Garden Club’s private collection. Every lamp post surrounding the green sported an original Garden Club creation and the contest entries were displayed on the green.

The 7th Annual Scarecrow Building Contest winners are as follows:

Adult Category 1 st Place – Miss Manny Quin by Kim Patterson

Adult Category 2 nd Place – Two Little Indians by Beverly Hadden

Youth Category 1 st Place – Farmer Joe by the Washington County 4-H Livestock Kids

Business Category 1 st Place – Where’s My Head? by Washington Co. Historical Society

Business Category 2 nd Place – Mrs. Preggerson by Chipola Healthy Start Coalition

People’s Choice – Farmer Joe by Washington County 4-H Livestock Kids

Garden Club Special – Miss Manny Quin by Kim Patterson

Certificates were also awarded to the following:

Funniest – Mr. McReads by Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida

Recycling – Farmer Joe by Washington County 4-H Livestock Kids (milk-jug animals!)

Sweetest – Mrs. Preggerson by Chipola Healthy Start Coalition

Most Patriotic – The Senator by Senator George Gainer

Most Traditional – Farmer Joe by Washington County 4-H Livestock Kids

Coinciding with the Scarecrow Contest, Washington County Historical Society hosted its annual History Fest. This year the focus was on Native American Creek Indian history. The Creek Indian Museum was open and docents were on hand to explain and interpret the collection. A steady stream of visitors viewed the collections in both our Indian museum and our history museum.

On the green over 25 vendors provided a variety of home-made arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, wood crafts, original paintings, and much more. The Farmers Market offered fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and all sorts of canned goodies. Folks shopped to the sound of live music.

Inside the main museum, the Silent Cake Auction featured a variety of sweets. Out in the gazebo, Chipley Garden Club offered free crafts for kids. The paper-bag scarecrow head was a huge success with the little ones! The Italian Ice and traditional carnival food vendors were busy all day!

Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society thank everyone who participated in and attended this fun community event which is held annually in September. Mark your calendars for next year and start planning your scarecrow entry today!