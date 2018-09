THE CITY OF CHIPLEY PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT HAS CANCELLED THE SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE FOR WATER LINE REPAIRS FOR THE CUSTOMERS ON 4TH STREET FROM OLD BONIFAY ROAD TO GLENWOOD AVENUE AND MAYBELLE WAY. THERE WILL BE NO INTERRUPTION OF SERVICES ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24TH.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT AT (850) 638-6346.