PDL man arrested, charged with methamphetamine possession

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Ponce de Leon man on Friday, September 21.

An investigator with HCSO was working in the area of Line Road when he observed William Noah Blane, 33, drive by before pulling into a residence and going behind the home. Having knowledge that several burglaries and thefts had occurred in the area recently and that the subject did not reside at the home, the investigator also pulled into the address.

When Blane emerged from behind the house, the investigator made contact with him, noting that no one was home and asking Blane why he was there. Blane stated he did not live there and could not tell the investigator who did live there.

A license check with dispatch confirmed Blane did not have a valid driver’s license and had nine prior convictions for driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

A search of Blane’s person led to the discovery of a plastic container in his front pocket that held approximately one gram of methamphetamine.

Blane was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, and loitering or prowling.