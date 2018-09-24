Man arrested after striking victim in head with wooden club

A Chipley man was arrested last week after striking a man in the head with a wooden club.

On Sunday afternoon, at 1:27 p.m., September 16th, Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a residence on Caroline Drive, following a 911 call. The caller advised dispatchers that the victim was struck in the head and was conscious but not moving at the time. When deputies arrived on scene, the victim could tell the deputy that he needed help now because he was “barely hanging on.”

In attempts to stabilize the victim, deputies jumped into action and assisted Washington County EMS as they transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

The suspect, identified as Jesse Dylan McKinney, 26, of Chipley, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. McKinney was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also report anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.