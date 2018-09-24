Jenkins obit

Thomas Eugene Jenkins, age 86, died on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family. From his birth in Niceville, Fla., on August 6, 1932 to his death on Sunday, Tom nourished people around him with love, faith, and giving. He was one of eight children born to Charles Mack Jenkins and Norene Dunlap Jenkins.

On August 19, 1950, Tom married his loving wife of 68 years, Vonzie Brooks Jenkins. In the years to follow, Tom began his career in surveying with the Florida Department of Transportation and worked there for 18 years. Tom eventually opened his own surveying business, Jenkins and Associates, in Bonifay and Panama City, Florida and ran this business for nearly 50 years before retiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Norene Jenkins, siblings Charlie, Bobby, Jimmy, Jack, George, and Thelma, son Thomas Jenkins, Jr., and great grandchild Blair Harrison. Tom is survived by his wife, Vonzie Brooks Jenkins; sister Velma Stubbs, children Kathy Booth and husband Michael, Jan Sapp and husband Mike, Donnie Jenkins and wife Guadalupe, and daughter-in-law Denise Jenkins. Tom is also survived by fourteen grandchildren; Carmen Bush and husband Shane, Jeremy Jenkins, Heath Jenkins and wife Farrah, Chad Sapp and wife Amanda, Candace Donaldson and husband Jeff, Jerrod Jenkins and wife Kerri, Melissa Jenkins, Hilary Booth, Ian Jenkins, Kellon Jenkins and wife Rachel, Erica Smallen and husband Ryan, Fernanda Calderon, Genesis Jenkins, Marsha Prescott, and Christy French; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Tom will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities and at the First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Director. Tom was a loyal member of many councils and boards in and around the surrounding counties. Some of them include the Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club of Bonifay, Gideons International, Guardian Ad Litem, Chipola Workforce Board, Tri-County Community Council, Doctors Memorial Board of Trustees, and Mayor of Bonifay. He was an avid supporter of the Bonifay Blue Devils and loved watching college football.

Funeral services will directed by Sims Funeral Home and will be held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Bonifay with the Rev. Jerrod Jenkins. Dr. Shelly Chandler, Rev. Ike Steverson, and Roger Hagan officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Bonifay. The Jenkins family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Emerald Coast Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials and donations be made in Tom’s name to Emerald Coast Hospice, the F.A.R.M. at First Baptist Church, or Gideon’s International.