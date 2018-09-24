Brown obit

On Sunday, September 17, 2018, while in the serenity and comfort of Bay Medical Center in Panama City, surrounded by her loving and caring family, God dispatched the Angel of Death to relay a message to Mrs. Nora Jean Brown, 64, of Panama City, Florida., saying “I see your road is rough, and the hill is getting too steep. Come rest your head upon My breast, your soul I will keep.”

Mrs. Nora Jean Brown was born on Sunday, April 4, 1954 in Blountstown, Florida to the late Marie Bennett Battles and James Roulhac. Nora Jean was raised by her grandparents, the late Leah and Jerry Martin of Blountstown, Florida.

Nora Jean was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Mr. Harold Brown. She was employed with Bay Medical Center in the Housekeeping Department until her health failed.

Nora Jean had four sisters and brothers preceded her in death, Audrey Mae Battles, Margaret Battles, Eddie Lou Batey and Rosey Bennett, Willie Lee Battles, Eddie Sam Battles, Richard Battles and Robert Battles.

Nora Jean leaves behind one daughter, Wanda Roulhac and a special friend to look to her as a son-in-law, David Mitchell; one brother, Thedo Battles. Nora Jean had several special friends: Mrs. Ollie Mar Bright, Mr. Kenny Stanley, Mrs. Burnette Andrews and Mrs. Diamond Solomon. Mrs. Brown leaves one sister-in-law: Mrs. Sally Batey; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM (CST), Saturday, September 29, 2018, in the Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1520 Louisiana Avenue, Panama City, FL with the Reverend Bruce Taylor, officiating, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.