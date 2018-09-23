Holmes and Washington County Traffic Advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County and Washington County as crews perform construction activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 Resurfacing from S.R. 81 to the Choctawhatchee River Bridge – There will be intermittent eastbound lane restrictions from Tuesday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Sept. 29 as crews perform paving operations.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Blue Creek – The westbound lane over Blue Creek, just east of S.R. 81, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Choctawhatchee River – The westbound lane over the Choctawhatchee River at the Holmes/Washington County line will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

Washington County:

Interstate 10 Resurfacing from the Holmes County Line to east of S.R. 77 – Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 through Friday, Sept. 28 as crews continue paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.