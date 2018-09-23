BCF trustees celebrate service and approve new degree programs

The Board of Trustees of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) gathered in Graceville on September 13-14, for their Pre-Convention meeting. While much of the attention of the group was centered on the college’s 75th Anniversary Celebration, there was a full agenda of other business items.

Six members of the Board of Trustees will complete their terms of service in November, 2018. At the 75th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday evening, those members in attendance were recognized for their faithful service. In expressing his appreciation for the College Trustees, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen shared, “I have had the privilege of serving with boards of various types for all of my professional life. I have never served with one that has more focus on its mission and more heartfelt commitment to the cause of Christ than the BCF Board. Our trustees are my dear friends. When I served as a pastor, I did not engage in jokes at the expense of deacons or the WMU. I found these folks to be the hardest workers and the pastor’s best friends. That is the way that I feel about our trustees.” Trustees completing their terms of service are: Tim Williams of Winter Haven, Bill Flannigan of Pensacola, Charles Warren of Starke, Dianne Lovett of Tangerine, Chris Coram of Jacksonville, and Christie Ross of Niceville. The BCF President noted further that while the school always hates to see trustees complete their terms of service, the joy comes in the fact that new trustees will soon begin their service.

As the Board of Trustees reviewed the academic programs of the college, they were presented with recommendations for new degree programs. The Board approved a Bachelor of Arts in Student Ministry. “We already have a minor and a concentration in Student Ministry but the increasing need for folks working in Next Generation ministries coupled with an increasing interest in the field among students have brought us to this point,” stated Kinchen. The new degree program is designed to utilize the services of the on-campus faculty as well as leaders in the field across the Florida and Southern Baptist Conventions. In further action, Trustees approved the recommendation for a Master of Arts in Counseling. The Bachelor of Arts in Psychology has long been one of the most popular degrees on campus, and that trend continues to grow. The graduate degree in counseling will be unique in that it will provide for two tracks from which students can choose. One track will lead to licensure for work in the church as well as the community based ministries, while the other will be church ministry centered without state licensure.

According to Kinchen, both the Heritage and the Hope of the college are firmly planted in the blessings of our Lord. We will celebrate for a little while and then get back to work.

For more information on the college that is “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®,” please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.