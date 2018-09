by Eleanor Dietrich

This is a somewhat shrubby plant (Eriogonum tomentosum) that can grow up to three feet tall. It is a deciduous perennial, losing its leaves in winter, but greening back up in spring. It has clusters of cream -colored flowers at the ends of the upper stems; they bloom in late summer and early fall. The flowers have six tepals that have pink anthers. The backs of the leaves are densely covered with very short tan hairs. It grows in dry, well-drained sandy soil.