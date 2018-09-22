Two arrested following probation search

The Chipley Police Department assisted the Florida Department of Corrections State Probation Office in the search of a residence on September 20 that resulted in the arrest of two individuals on state probation.

Angela K. Anderson, 44, of Chipley and Rodney G. Anderson, 44, of Chipley were arrested following a Probation search at the residence of 856 2nd Street in Chipley, Florida. During the search, investigators found glass pipes containing methamphetamine, several small bags containing meth residue, digital scales, marijuana smoking pipes, a small bag of marijuana and marijuana blunt and a box of live shotgun shells. Both suspects are currently on state probation for past drug and DWLSR charges.

Both Angela and Rodney Anderson were taken into custody on scene and charged with the following:

Violation of Probation

Felon in Possession of Ammunition

Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams

Drug Paraphernalia

Chief Thompson would like to thank both the community for their keen awareness of suspicious behavior and reporting it to officials and the State Probation Office for their assistance.