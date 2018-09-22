Register now for Term “C” classes at Chipola

Registration for Fall Term ‘C’ classes at Chipola College is Oct. 8-12.

Term C classes meet Oct. 15 through Dec. 12. Late registration is Oct. 16. Term C courses include: (EDF 1005) Intro to the Teaching Profession (online); (ENC 0022) Developmental Writing-Combined; (ENC 1101) English Composition I; (ENC 1102) English Composition II; (GEB 1011) Introduction to Business (online); (MAN 3025) Principles Of Management (online); (MAR 3023) Basic Marketing Concept (online); (PET 2210) Sports Psychology; (PET 2760) Theory & Methods Coaching Sports; (RED 3360) Teaching Reading Middle/Sec Schools (online); (SLS 1101) Orientation (online); (SLS 1401) Career & Life Planning.

Chipola’s open-door policy guarantees acceptance to any student with a standard high school diploma or its equivalent. Prospective students should complete a college application which is available in the Office of Admissions, or online at www.chipola.edu. Students also must provide an official high school and college transcript. Students should visit an academic advisor in the Student Services building to register.

For information about enrolling at Chipola, call the Admission and Records office at 850-718-2311, or visit www.chipola.edu.