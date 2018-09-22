Collins obit

Lucille Griffin Collins was born in a farmhouse south of Chipley, FL, on June 21, 1933 to Susan and Joe Griffin. She graduated from Chipley High School having lettered three years in basketball and where she met her future husband at a 4H event. She was married over 65 years to Thomas A. Collins from Bonifay and spent most of her life in central Florida raising 5 children.

Lucille loved children and spent countless hours caring for hers and others at church and home. Travel also brought her happiness having traveled all over the country as well as Romania, Mexico, France, Italy, and Canada. She became very interested in Genealogy passionately completed two books on the Griffin and Collins families. This also supported her love of travel to complete her research and interactions with distant relatives all over the country.

She is survived by her husband Thomas A. Collins and five children; Michael Collins, Ken Collins, David Collins, Roger Collins, and Stacy Gutherie as well as a brother Allen Griffin and a sister Merlene Croft. Her love and joy of children was magnified with the addition of 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, September 24, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church of Chipley, FL with Reverend Tim Owen officiating. Interment will follow at the Piney Grove Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

