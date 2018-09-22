Chipola students elect SGA officers

The Chipola College Student Government Association recently held Fall elections.

Officers include: SGA President: Ansleigh Walters of Chipley, SGA Vice President: Skyler Leonberger of Chipley, Sophomore Class President: Chris Brockington of Malone, Sophomore Class Vice President: Ric Gable of Marianna, Sophomore Senator: Tazjhani Baker of Marianna, Keileigh Cloud of Marianna, Sierra Kelley of Sneads, and Bridgit Owens of Sneads, Freshman Class President: Kaci Compton of Chipley, Freshman Class Vice President: Awe’Lencia Hamilton of Marianna, Freshman Senators: Cody Bennett of Blountstown, Mary Beth Brown of Bristol, Colin Kish of Marianna, and Lila Taylor of Chipley, Chief Justice: Abbi Rushing of Marianna, Secretary: Autumn Wells of Chipley, Parliamentarian: Savannah Clemmons of Marianna, Treasurer: Bailey Foxworth of Bonifay, Sergeant at Arms: Morgan Jones of Altha and Chaplain: Sarah Deese of Marianna.