Whitaker obit

Mr. Omer Lloyd Whitaker, age 91 of Bonifay, FL, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 16, 2018. Mr. Whitaker was born on Aug 17, 1927 to the late John Wesley Whitaker and his wife Laura Delida Singletary Whitaker. He was also preceded in death by his wife Erma.

Mr. Whitaker is survived by his son Roger Whitaker of Bonifay, FL, and daughter Glennis Whitaker, also of Bonifay. He has three grandsons, David Whitaker and his wife Melanie of Bonifay, Wesley Whitaker and his wife Hilary of Bonifay, and Gregory Whitaker and his wife Beka of Bend, Oregon. Mr. Whitaker also has one granddaughter, Laura Whitaker of Bonifay. In addition to his four grandchildren, he also has 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Bonifay, FL, with Pastor Roger Whitaker, Dr. Shelly Chandler and Rev. Ed Bell officiating. The family will be receiving friends at 9:00 before the funeral. Following the funeral, the family will have a private burial ceremony at the Whitaker Family Cemetery.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers and food, donations be Emerald Coast Hospice and Red Hill United Methodist Church.