Rosado obit

Magdaline G. Rosado, 66, of Bascom, FL, died Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Magdaline resided in Jackson County, FL, for 46 years where she was employed as a Deli manager for many years with Piggly Wiggly until they closed. She later worked for Bill Smith Greenwood Supermarket and Malone IGA, where she retired. She was a loving mother of four children and many other children that called her mom. Magdaline was loved by so many family and friends. She was a loving wife for 48 years to David Rosado.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Rosado; her parents, Ruby Gray and Albert Gray and loving sister, Evelyn Walker.

She is survived by four children, Marie Ham and husband, Troy Lamar Ham Jr. of Bascom; one daughter, Christin Ham Sawyer and husband, Dustin Sawyer of Bascom, David Rosado of Orlando, FL, Anthony Rosado Langley and husband, Scott Cameron Langley of Palmar, Alaska, Joseph Rosado and wife, Melanie Rosado; two grandsons, Daulton Rosado and Dillion Rosado of Kannapolis, NC along with three sisters, five brothers, several nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to thank DaVita of Dothan and DaVita of Marianna for all the love, support and care you all gave not only to our loving mother but to us as well. You will always be part of our family. Thank you friends and family for loving her.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to DaVita of Marianna or DaVita of Dothan in the memory of Magdaline Rosado.