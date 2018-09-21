Purvis obit

Mrs. Barbara Ann Purvis, age 72, of Chipley, Florida, passed away September 19, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. She was born August 30, 1946 in Rahway, New Jersey.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Eugene Purvis and one brother, Raymond Willard Sepcie.

Mrs. Purvis is survived by two children, Jeannie Barefield and husband Larry of Chipley, FL and Greg Purvis and wife Rosie of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Arthur Joseph Sepcie, Jr. and wife Barbara of Newnan, GA; a special cousin, George Van Buskirk and wife Pat of Southport, FL; six grandchildren, Jesse Barefield and wife Rachel, Elyshia Carnley and husband Walter, Amanda Mauldin and husband Mark, Nikki Fowler and husband Ethan, Jossie Bennett and husband Lee, Lexi Purvis; four great-grandchildren, Preston Fowler, Madelyn Fowler, Aubrey Mauldin, Dewayne Bennett; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 23, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Steverson Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Saturday at Peel Funeral Home.