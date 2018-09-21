Jackson obit

John R. Jackson, 72, of Marianna, FL, died Thursday, September 20, 2018 peacefully at home.

Mr. Jackson has resided in Jackson County for the past 32 years where he has worked and served his community in various positions and ministered as a pastor for eight years at Sneads Free Will Baptist. He also served as a fill-in preacher for all the churches in the Salem Association.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Wade Moneyman; two brothers, Randy Moneyman and Michael David Moneyman; and one sister, Rebecca Sammons.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Barbara Jackson; two daughters, Kimberly Trant (William) of Hartford, AL and Tracy Garnes (Kevin Sorrells) of Chipley, FL; three sisters, Vernie Vipperman (Bob) of Blacksburg, SC; Kay Check (Steve) of Simpsonville, SC and Sharon Childers (Ricky) of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren, Patrista Simmons (Charlie Summerlin), Sierra Jones (Bradley), Travis Trant (Dina) and Tara Trant; six great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be 3 pm Monday, September 24, 2018 at Damascus Free Will Baptist Church in Marianna, FL. Interment will follow at Sims Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.